High School Football Quarterfinal Final Round Playoff Pairings Released

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota High School Activities Association has released the pairings for the quarterfinal rounds of the South Dakota High School Activities Association football playoffs, which will be played Thursday, Oct. 25. Game times and sites to be determined.

Class 11AAA

No. 8 Aberdeen Central (1-8) at No. 1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt (7-2)

No. 5 Watertown (5-3) at No. 4 Sioux Falls Washington (7-2)

No. 6 Rapid City Central (4-5) at No. 3 Brandon Valley (7-2)

No. 7 Sioux Falls Lincoln (2-7) at No. 2 Sioux Falls O’Gorman (8-1)

Class 11AA

No. 8 Spearfish (2-7) at No. 1 Pierre (7-2)

No. 5 Mitchell (4-5) at No. 4 Brookings (5-4)

No. 6 Huron (4-5) at No. 3 Harrisburg (5-4)

No. 7 Sturgis (4-5) at No. 2 Yankton (5-4)

Class 11A

No. 8 Hot Springs (6-3) at No. 1 Tea Area (8-1)

No. 5 West Central (5-4) at No. 4 Todd County (7-2)

No. 6 Dell Rapids (5-4) at No. 2 Madison (8-1)

No. 6 St. Thomas More (6-3) at No. 3 Dakota Valley (8-1)

Class 11B

No. 8 Aberdeen Roncalli (6-3) at No. 1 Canton (9-0)

No. 5 Winner (7-2) at No. 4 Sioux Falls Christian (7-2)

No. 6 Lead-Deadwood (7-2) at No. 3 Mount Vernon/Plankinton (8-1)

No. 7 Mobridge-Pollock (6-3) at No. 2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (8-1)

Class 9AA

No. 8 Irene-Wakonda (7-2) at No. 1 Wolsey-Wessington (9-0)

No. 5 Gregory (7-2) at No. 4 Bon Homme (8-1)

No. 6 Webster Area (7-2) at No. 3 Garretson (9-0)

No. 7 Kimball/White Lake (6-3) at No. 2 Arlington/Lake Preston (9-0)

Class 9A

No. 8 New Underwood (6-3) at No. 1 Timber Lake (9-0)

No. 5 Alcester-Hudson (7-2) at No. 4 Canistota/Freeman (8-1)

No. 6 Howard (6-3) at No. 3 Warner (7-2)

No. 7 Corsica-Stickney (5-4) at No. 2 Britton-Hecla (9-0)

Class 9B

No. 8 Kadoka Area (5-4) at No. 1 Sully Buttes (9-0)

No. 5 Burke (7-2) at No. 4 Faulkton Area (7-2)

No. 6 Castlewood (7-2) at No. 3 Wall (9-0)

No. 7 Colman-Egan (7-2) at No. 2 Colome (9-0)