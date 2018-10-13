High School Football Playoffs First Round Pairings

PIERRE, S.D. – First round pairings for the Class 11B, 9AA, 9A and 9B divisions of the High ‘school football playoffs have been announced by the South Dakota High School Activities Association. All Games will be played on Thursday. a/the Class 11AAA, 11AA and 11A divisions have one week remaining in the regular season,.

Class 11B

Region 1: Elk Point Jefferson at Aberdeen Roncalli; Mobridge-Pollock at Groton Area

Region 2: Sioux Valley at Canton; Sioux Falls Christian at Beresford

Region 3: Wolsey-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central at Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan; Stanley County at Mount Vernon-Plankknton

Region 4: Custer at Winner; Red Cloud at Lead Deadwood

Class 9AA

Region 1; Miller-Highmore/Harrold at Wolsey-Wessington; North Border at Webster Area

Region 2: Elkton-Lake Benton at Arlington-Lake Preston; Hamlin at Garretson

Region 3: Deuel at Bon Homme; Irene-Wakonda at Tripp Delmont-Andes Central-Dakota Christian

Region 4: Baltic at Gregory; Kimball-White Lake at Jones County-White River

Class 9A

Region 1: Potter County at Britton-Hecla; Clark-Willow Lake at Warner

Region 2: Ipswich-Edmund Central at Canistota-Freeman; Howard at Deubrook Area

Region 3: Platte-Geddes at Alcester-Hudson; Lyman at Corsica-Stickney

Region 4: Philip at Timber Lake; Lemmon-McIntosh at New Underwood

Class 9B

Region 1: Hitchcock-Tulare at Sully Buttes; Langford Area at Faulkton

Region 2: Dell Rapids St. Mary’s at Castlewood: Bison at Colman-Egan

Region 3: Gayville-Volin at Colome; Sunshine Bible Academy at Burke

Region 4: Faith at Wall; Kadoka Area at Harding County