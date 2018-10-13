High School Football Playoffs First Round Pairings
PIERRE, S.D. – First round pairings for the Class 11B, 9AA, 9A and 9B divisions of the High ‘school football playoffs have been announced by the South Dakota High School Activities Association. All Games will be played on Thursday. a/the Class 11AAA, 11AA and 11A divisions have one week remaining in the regular season,.
Class 11B
Region 1: Elk Point Jefferson at Aberdeen Roncalli; Mobridge-Pollock at Groton Area
Region 2: Sioux Valley at Canton; Sioux Falls Christian at Beresford
Region 3: Wolsey-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central at Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan; Stanley County at Mount Vernon-Plankknton
Region 4: Custer at Winner; Red Cloud at Lead Deadwood
Class 9AA
Region 1; Miller-Highmore/Harrold at Wolsey-Wessington; North Border at Webster Area
Region 2: Elkton-Lake Benton at Arlington-Lake Preston; Hamlin at Garretson
Region 3: Deuel at Bon Homme; Irene-Wakonda at Tripp Delmont-Andes Central-Dakota Christian
Region 4: Baltic at Gregory; Kimball-White Lake at Jones County-White River
Class 9A
Region 1: Potter County at Britton-Hecla; Clark-Willow Lake at Warner
Region 2: Ipswich-Edmund Central at Canistota-Freeman; Howard at Deubrook Area
Region 3: Platte-Geddes at Alcester-Hudson; Lyman at Corsica-Stickney
Region 4: Philip at Timber Lake; Lemmon-McIntosh at New Underwood
Class 9B
Region 1: Hitchcock-Tulare at Sully Buttes; Langford Area at Faulkton
Region 2: Dell Rapids St. Mary’s at Castlewood: Bison at Colman-Egan
Region 3: Gayville-Volin at Colome; Sunshine Bible Academy at Burke
Region 4: Faith at Wall; Kadoka Area at Harding County