High School Football Playoff Pairings

PIERRE, S.D. – The first round pairings for the Class 11B and 3 divisions of 9 man football have been released by the South Dakota High School Activities Association. Stanley County will open the 11B playoffs on the road at Mount Vernon-Plankinton. The Buffalos opened their season with a 40-7 loss to Mount Vernon Plankinton in Mid August. That game will be covered on KPLO-FM. In Class 9B, undefeated Sully Buttes will open the playoffs hosting Hitchcock Tulare. The Chargers downed Hitchcock Tulare during the regular season, That game will be covered on KGFX-AM. In Class 9A Potter County will travel to Britton to take on Britton Hecla in a game that will be covered on KMLO-FM while Lyman will travel to Corsica-Stickney and Philip will face unbeaten Timber Lake in Timber Lake. In 9AA it will b Miller-Highmore/Harrold at Wolsey Wessington in a first round matchup and Kimball White Lake will travel to take on Jones County-White River while North Border will face Webster area in Webster in a game to be covered on STARR 99-FM. For a complete listing of the first round of the Playoffs for those 4 divisions log onto www.sdhsaa.com.