High School Football Playoff Pairings

PIERRE, S.D. – Here is the first round pairings for the South Dakota State High School Football Playoffs that begin Thursday at the sight of the highest seed.

CLASS 11B

No. 16 Hot Springs (4-4) at No. 1 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (8-0)

No. 15 Lead-Deadwood (3-5) at No. 2 Winner (8-0)

No. 14 Groton Area (4-4) at No. 3 Webster (8-0)

No. 13 Garretson (3-5) at No. 4 Mobridge-Pollock (7-1)

NO. 12 Stanley County (3-5) at No. 5 McCook Central-Montrose (7-1)

No. 11 Chamberlain (5-3) at No. 6 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (6-2)

No. 10 Elk Point-Jefferson (4-4) at No. 7 St. Thomas More (7-1)

8/9 Sisseton (5-3) vs. Sioux Valley (5-3) (seed/site will be decided on Saturday, based on the outcome of a game in North Dakota)

CLASS 9AA

No. 4 Florence-Henry (4-4) at No. 1 Deuel (7-1)

No. 3 Dakota Hills (4-4) at No. 2 Hamlin (6-2)

Region 2

No. 4 Arlington-Lake Preston (4-4) at No. 1 Viborg-Hurley (8-0)

No. 3 Baltic (5-3) at No. 2 Parker (6-2)

Region 3

No. 4 Parkston (2-6) at No. 1 Bon Homme (7-1)

No. 3 Platte-Geddes (3-5) at No. 2 Hanson (4-4)

Region 4

No. 4 Menno-Marion (2-6) at No. 1 Lemmon-McIntosh (7-1)

No. 3 Rapid City Christian (2-6) at No. 2 Jones County-White River (4-4)

CLASS 9A

Region 1

No. 4 Ipswich/Edmunds Central (4-5) at No. 1 Britton-Hecla (7-0)

No. 3 Timber Lake (6-2) at No. 2 Warner (5-2)

Region 2 No. 4 Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (4-4) at No. 1 Canistota-Freeman (7-1)

No. 3 DeSmet (4-4) at No. 2 Howard (7-1)

Region 3

No. 4 Lyman (3-5) at No. 1 Gregory (7-1)

No. 3 Burke (6-2) at No. 2 Kimball-White Lake (5-3)

Region 4

No. 4 New Underwood (6-2) at No. 1 Sully Buttes (8-0)

No. 3 Philip (7-1) at No. 2 Wall (6-2)

CLASS 9B

Region 1

No. 4 Faulkton Area (4-4) at No. 1 Wolsey-Wessington (6-2)

No. 3 Herried-Selby Area (6-2) at No. 2 Langford (6-2)

Region 2

No. 4 Estelline-Hendricks (2-6) at No. 1 Colman-Egan (8-0)

No. 3 Alcester-Hudson (5-3) at No. 2 Dell Rapids St. Mary (7-1)

Region 3

No. 4 Hitchcock-Tulare (3-5) at No. 1 Scotland (5-3)

No. 3 Irene-Wakonda (3-5) at No. 2 Corsica-Stickney (3-5)

Region 4

No. 4 Dupree (3-5) at No. 1 Harding County (7-1)

No. 3 Kadoka Area (3-5) at No. 2 Faith (5-3)