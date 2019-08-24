High School Football Opens Season

WINNER, S.D. – The Winner Warriors built a 30-0 halftime lead and went on to down Stanley County 44-6nin the season opener for both teams Friday night in Winner. Trevor Peters scored on runs of 5, 2 and 1 yard to lead the Warriors who also got touchdowns runs from Philip Jorgenson, Evan Farmer, and Kaleb Osborn. Only one of the TD runs from beyond 5 yards as the Warriors rushed for 351 yards on the game and attempted only 2 passes in the entire game. Both were incomplete. Stanley County’s lone score came in the 4th quarter on a 2 yard scoring run from Issac Cliff. The Buffalo’s rushed for 95 yards and threw for 9 in the game. Stanly County faces Chamberlain in Pierre next Saturday.