High School Football Off Season at Mercy of COVID 19

PIERRE, S.D. – High School Football is on an uncertain path as to how to prepare for next season, or even if their is a next season due to the Corona Virus (COVID 19) Pandemic. Most high school sports camps, for all sports, have been shut down this summer due to the Pandemic and Three Time Defending State Football Champion head coach Steve Steele of the Pierre Governors continues to monitor the situation. With Team Camps out of the question, coach Steele is eyeing the individual camps the Governors have towards the end of July every summer. Coach Steele says that due the Corona Virus situation that camp is still up in the air.

And the coach adds there are no weight rooms open anywhere so athletes can not get into that training mode yet either and have to be creative.

Coach Steele says as hard as it is, athletes will have to continue to train virtually over the internet and wait and see what happens.