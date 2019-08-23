High School Football Kicks Off Friday Night (With DRG Broadcast Schedule)

PIERRE, S.D. – The High School football season kicks off tonight around South Dakota in the 3 classes of 9 man football as well as in Class 11B. The Stanley County Buffalo football team goes on the road to open the season when they travel to Winner to face the Warriors. Winner is a perennial football power in South Dakota and Stanley County head coach Max Foth says it is a tough way to open the season*. But coach Foth feels one advantage is that Stanley County knows what Winner will run so the scouting reports have been easy to find on the Warriors*. Kickoff for the Stanley County and Winner football contest at Winner is scheduled for 7 pm with both video and audio coverage on KGFX 1060/107.1, drgnews.com and the KGFX App beginning at 6:35 pm.

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – The Chamberlain Cubs will open the 2019 high school football season at home tonight when they entertain Woonsocket-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central. The Cubs have a new head coach in Jeff Radamacher who says he knows what the Chamberlain football program can do. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 pm with video and audio coverage on KPLO-FM 94.5/100.5, drgnews.com and on the KPLO App beginning at 6:40

GETTYSBURG, S.D. – The Potter County Battlers open the season at home tonight when they entertain Ipswich-Edmunds Central tonight in Gettysburg. Video and audio coverage of the game can be heard on KMLO-FM 100.7, drgnews.com and on the KMLO App beginning around 6:35 pm.

-0-

In other games tonight to begin the season around central South Dakota the Lyman Raiders travel to Burke in their season opener while Sully Buttes opens the season hosting the Warner Monarchs in a key early season matchup in Onida. Dupree will travel to Timber Lake in a game that can be heard on STARR 99-FM. drgnews.com and the STARR 99 App. Kadoka Area will travel to Rapid City to face Rapid City Christian and Philip will travel to Bison. The other game in the area tonight is in Aberdeen where Miller-Highmore/Harrold opens the seas against Aberdeen Roncalli. This is the first year that Miller-Highmore/Harrold has played in the 11 man football ranks.