High School Football Championships May be Played at SDSU Stadium Next Season

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted unanimously Wednesday to pursue holding the state football championships in Brookings at South Dakota State University later this year. The motion was a preliminary move, authorizing the SDHSAA staff to negotiate a one-year deviation with the University of South Dakota for the use of the DakotaDome, while working on a formal agreement with SDSU to use Dykhouse Stadium on Nov. 14-15, 2019, to host seven state football championship games over two days. The west side of the DakotaDome on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion is currently undergoing renovations, which is where the student sections for the championship game are generally located. The initial approval of those changes would occur at the board’s meeting in April.

(Courtesy mitchellrepublic.com)