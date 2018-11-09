High School Football Championships Decided

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) – Canistota/Freeman captured its first football championship as a co-op on Thursday. The fourth-seeded Pride beat number six Howard 46-14 in the class “9A” championship game. The Pride and Tigers exchange first quarter touchdowns, but Canistota/Freeman scored the game’s next 24 points to put the contest out of reach. Pride quarterback Trey Ortman completed 8-9 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns, including a 50-yard TD to his brother Tyce. Ortman also rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown. He was named the Joe Robbie MVP. Canistota, Freeman, and Canistota/Freeman are now a combined 10-0 all-time in championship games.

VERMILLION, S.D.(AP) – Bon Homme claimed its first championship since winning back-to-back titles in the mid-90’s on Thursday, beating Kimball/White Lake 35-20 in the class “9AA” championship game. The Cavaliers trailed 20-0 after one quarter, but cut the deficit to 20-12 at halftime and outscored the WildKats 23-0 in the second half. Joey Slama threw for 215 Yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 154 yards and two scores on offense, while securing an interception and fumble recovery on defense to lead Bon Homme. He was named the Joe Robbie MVP. This is Bon Homme’s first-ever 9-Man championship after winning a pair of “11B” titles.

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)- Tea Area hoisted the class “11A” championship trophy for the first time in school history on Thursday, beating Dell Rapids 39-7. Titans’ senior Carter Slykhuis opened the scoring with an “11A” championship record 80-yard touchdown run. Slykhuis had 121 yards rushing, 81 yards receiving and a touchdown, and completed a pass for 28 yards. He was named Joe Robbie MVP. Tea Area jumped out to a 27-0 lead before Dell Rapids scored its lone touchdown of the game. The Quarriers scored on a 65-yard run by Alex Kringen. Tea Area finishes its first-ever championship season with an 11-1 record