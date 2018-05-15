High School Coach of the Year Awards for Winter Sports Announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls, SD – The South Dakota High School Coaches Association announces the Coach of the Year Awards for the Winter of 2018: Gymnastics – Caitlin Steffensen, Deuel; Wrestling – Jeremy Swenson, Canton; Girls’ Basketball – Leslie Tvedt, Castlewood; Boys’ Basketball – Chris Haynes, Yankton; Athletic Director – Bud Postma, Madison and Official – Andy Deinert, Mitchell. Shawn Lewis of Pierre and John Donovan of Chamberlain were nominated for the Wrestling Coach of the Year Award and Brian White of Sully Buttes was nominated for the Boys Basketball Coach of the Year Award. The coaches, athletic director and official will be recognized at the annual awards banquet to be held at a date to be determined.