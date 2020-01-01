High School Basketball Wraps Up 2019

PIERRE, S.D. – There was limited high school basketball in the area on the final day of 2019 but there were a few games. Stanley County’s girls offensive struggles continued in Murdo as the Buffalos dropped their 5th game of the season with a 48-24 setback to Jones County who won for just the second time this season. In the boy’s game the Stanley County Buffalos downed Jones County 64-61 won for the second time this season and improved it’s record to 2-2. The Bufffalos will host a split doubleheader on Thursday at Parkview Gym when the girls entertain Kadoka and the boys host Potter County.

Potter County improved it’s record to 2 and 3 on the sason with a convincing 64-49 win over Langford Area in the Big Bo Classic in Wolsey. Grant Luikens led 3 double figure scorers with 23 for the Battlers while Dylan Drew had 17 and Copper Logan scored 13. Meanwhile the Potter County girls were beaten by Langford Area 60-37. The Battlers were led by Kristie Lake who scored 11 in the win.