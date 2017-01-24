High School Basketball Ratings from SD Sportscasters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Week 8 South Dakota High School Basketball rankings have been released for the week from the State Sportscasters. 16 Sportscasters from across the state vote in this pole including Dakota Radio Group Sports Director Rod Fisher. The poll is conducted by KSFY and KWSN in Sioux Falls. KWSN/KSFY Broadcasters Basketball Poll

Week #8 Boys Class AA Record 1st Pts LW

1. Brookings (9-1) (8) 71 1

2. SF O’Gorman (10-3) (8) 70 2

3. Brandon Valley (10-2) 51 3

4. RC Stevens (8-3) 31 4

5. SF Washington (6-5) 11 5

Others

Sturgis (8-2) 6 Class A Record 1st Pts LW

1. Madison (9-2) (9) 70 1

2. St. Thomas More (9-2) (6) 61 3

3. Vermillion (11-1) (1) 41 2

4. SF Christian (6-3) 40 4

5. Dell Rapids (8-2) 8 NR

Others

Chamberlain (9-1) 7 Sioux Valley (11-2) 5 5 Tea Area (9-2) 3 Flandreau (11-1) 2 Class B Record 1st Pts LW

1. Bridgewater-Emery (12-0) (11) 75 2

2. Corsica-Stickney (10-1) (5) 69 3

3. Langford Area (11-1) 47 1

4. Wolsey-Wessington (9-1) 28 5

5. Sully Buttes (7-1) 13 NR Others

Wall (8-1) 3 Scotland (9-1) 3 4 Chester Area (6-5) 2 Girls Class AA Record 1st Pts LW

1. Harrisburg (8-1) (15) 79 1

2. Brandon Valley (10-2) (1) 64 2

3. Washington (8-2) 49 3

4. RC Stevens (6-2) 23 5

5. Aberdeen Central (6-4) 10 4

Others

Brookings (5-5) 8 RC Central (7-3) 4 Pierre (6-3) 1 Class A 1. St. Thomas More (11-0) (15) 79 1

2. Hamlin (10-0) (1) 65 2

3. Little Wound (14-1) 43 4

4. Lennox (11-1) 31 3

5. Belle Fourche (12-0) 18 NR

Others

Todd County (11-1) 3 McCook Central/Montrose (9-2) 1 5 Class B Record 1st Pts LW

1. Ethan (11-1) (11) 75 1

2. SC/Woonsocket (11-0) (5) 69 1

3. Sully Buttes (10-1) 48 3

4. Warner (9-1) 29 5

5. Tripp/Delmont/Armour (11-0) 14 NR

Others

DeSmet (10-2) 2 Howard (8-1) 2

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.