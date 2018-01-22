  • Home > 
High School Basketball Ratings

January 22, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (South Dakota Media)

 

MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media basketball poll for the week of Jan. 22 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are indicated in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. Harrisburg (18) 10-0 114 1
2. Sioux Falls Lincoln (6) 8-2 99 2
3. Rapid City Central 12-1 59 3
4. Brandon Valley 8-3 43 5
5. Rapid City Stevens 11-2 42 4
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Washington 2, Yankton 1.
Class A
1. Sioux Falls Christian (24) 10-0 120 2
2. Madison 11-1 86 1
3. Sioux Valley 13-1 79 3
4. Dakota Valley 9-2 40 5
5. Bon Homme 10-1 11 RV
Receiving votes: Red Cloud 10, Flandreau 5, Tea Area 4, Sisseton 2, Parker 1, Miller 1, Dell Rapids 1.
Class B
1. Clark/Willow Lake (17) 8-1 111 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery (3) 10-3 79 2
3. Sully Buttes 7-1 74 3
4. White River (4) 12-0 63 4
5. Canistota 10-1 25 5
Receiving votes: Warner 5, Irene-Wakonda 1, Herreid/Selby Area 1, Corsica-Stickney 1.
Girls
Class AA
1. Aberdeen Central (22) 11-1 118 1
2. Rapid City Stevens (1) 10-2 70 4
3. Sioux Falls Lincoln (1) 10-2 67 5
4. Harrisburg 7-2 65 2
5. Brandon Valley 9-2 40 3
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (20) 11-1 116 1
2. Belle Fourche (3) 13-0 80 2
3. Vermillion 11-1 72 3
4. Lennox 11-2 50 5
5. McCook Central/Montrose 10-1 20 RV
Receiving votes: West Central (1) 16, Dakota Valley 4, Hamlin 2.
Class B
1. Sully Buttes (22) 10-0 118 1
2. Castlewood (2) 10-0 92 2
3. Waubay/Summit 10-0 54 3
4. Faith 14-0 42 4
5. Avon 11-2 26 5
Receiving votes: Warner 13, Irene-Wakonda 7, Waverly-South Shore 5, Ethan 2, Hanson 1.


