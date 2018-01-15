High School Basketball Ratings

MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media basketball poll for the week of Jan. 15 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are indicated in parentheses. Boys

Class AA

1. Harrisburg (13) 8-0 99 2

2. Sioux Falls Lincoln (7) 8-2 82 1

3. Rapid City Central (2) 11-0 79 3

4. Rapid City Stevens 9-1 46 4

5. Brandon Valley 7-3 20 RV

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Washington 4.

Class A

1. Madison (22) 9-0 110 1

2. Sioux Falls Christian 8-0 87 2

3. Sioux Valley 11-1 55 3

4. Tea Area 6-2 46 4

5. Dakota Valley 7-2 9 RV

Receiving votes: Red Cloud 7, Hamlin 5, Aberdeen Roncalli 4, Crow Creek 3, Sisseton 2, Dell Rapids 1, Bon Homme 1.

Class B

1. Clark/Willow Lake (10) 7-1 92 1

2. Bridgewater-Emery (9) 8-2 88 2

3. Sully Buttes 6-1 67 3

4. White River (3) 10-0 46 5

5. Canistota 7-1 17 RV

Receiving votes: Warner 13, Irene-Wakonda 3, Corsica-Stickney 2, Aberdeen Christian 2. Girls

Class AA

1. Aberdeen Central (11) 8-1 95 2

2. Harrisburg (3) 7-1 72 3

3. Brandon Valley (3) 8-1 67 4

4. Rapid City Stevens (4) 8-2 64 1

5. Sioux Falls Lincoln (1) 8-2 32 5

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (15) 10-1 100 1

2. Belle Fourche (4) 11-0 60 5

3. Vermillion 9-1 56 2

4. West Central (3) 9-1 44 RV

5. Lennox 9-2 36 3

Receiving votes: Hamlin 17, McCook Central/Montrose 8, Crow Creek 4, Dakota Valley 4, Dell Rapids 1.

Class B

1. Sully Buttes (20) 8-0 107 1

2. Castlewood (1) 8-0 68 3

3. Waubay/Summit (1) 10-0 32 RV

4. Faith 11-0 27 RV

5. Avon 8-2 26 RV

Receiving votes: Warner 22, De Smet 17, Irene-Wakonda 15, Menno 5, Ethan 5, Hanson 3, Waverly-South Shore 2, Faulkton 1.

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.