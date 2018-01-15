High School Basketball Ratings

  • Home > 
January 15, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media basketball poll for the week of Jan. 15 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are indicated in parentheses.

Boys
Class AA
1. Harrisburg (13) 8-0 99 2
2. Sioux Falls Lincoln (7) 8-2 82 1
3. Rapid City Central (2) 11-0 79 3
4. Rapid City Stevens 9-1 46 4
5. Brandon Valley 7-3 20 RV
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Washington 4.
Class A
1. Madison (22) 9-0 110 1
2. Sioux Falls Christian 8-0 87 2
3. Sioux Valley 11-1 55 3
4. Tea Area 6-2 46 4
5. Dakota Valley 7-2 9 RV
Receiving votes: Red Cloud 7, Hamlin 5, Aberdeen Roncalli 4, Crow Creek 3, Sisseton 2, Dell Rapids 1, Bon Homme 1.
Class B
1. Clark/Willow Lake (10) 7-1 92 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery (9) 8-2 88 2
3. Sully Buttes 6-1 67 3
4. White River (3) 10-0 46 5
5. Canistota 7-1 17 RV
Receiving votes: Warner 13, Irene-Wakonda 3, Corsica-Stickney 2, Aberdeen Christian 2.

Girls
Class AA
1. Aberdeen Central (11) 8-1 95 2
2. Harrisburg (3) 7-1 72 3
3. Brandon Valley (3) 8-1 67 4
4. Rapid City Stevens (4) 8-2 64 1
5. Sioux Falls Lincoln (1) 8-2 32 5
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (15) 10-1 100 1
2. Belle Fourche (4) 11-0 60 5
3. Vermillion 9-1 56 2
4. West Central (3) 9-1 44 RV
5. Lennox 9-2 36 3
Receiving votes: Hamlin 17, McCook Central/Montrose 8, Crow Creek 4, Dakota Valley 4, Dell Rapids 1.
Class B
1. Sully Buttes (20) 8-0 107 1
2. Castlewood (1) 8-0 68 3
3. Waubay/Summit (1) 10-0 32 RV
4. Faith 11-0 27 RV
5. Avon 8-2 26 RV
Receiving votes: Warner 22, De Smet 17, Irene-Wakonda 15, Menno 5, Ethan 5, Hanson 3, Waverly-South Shore 2, Faulkton 1.


