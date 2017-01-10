High School Basketball Ratings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – This Week’s South Dakota Sports Broadcasters High School Basketball Poll has a new number 1 in both the boys and girls Class AA ratings. 16 Sportscasters from across the state inclduing the Dakota Radio Group’s Rod Fisher vote in this pole each and every week. The poll is conducted by KSFY Television and KWSN Radio in Sioux Falls. KWSN/KSFY Broadcasters Basketball Poll

Week #6 Boys Class AA Record 1st Pts LW

1. Brandon Valley (6-1) (14) 81 2

2. Sioux Falls Washington (5-2) (2) 58 3

3. Sioux Falls O’Gorman (6-3) 52 1

4. RC Stevens (5-1) (1) 38 NR

5. Brookings (4-1) 17 4

Others

Sturgis (5-0) 5 Huron (4-3) 4 5 Class A Record 1st Pts LW

1. St. Thomas More (6-1) (11) 79 2

2. Madison (6-1) 50 3

3. Vermillion (9-0) (2) 48 4

4. Sioux Falls Christian (3-2) (4) 47 1

5. Sioux Valley (9-1) 15 NR

Others

Groton Area (7-0) 8 Tea Area (4-2) 2 Miller (5-0) 2 Chamberlain (5-1) 1 5 Red Cloud (6-1) 1 Flandreau (7-1) 1 Class B Record 1st Pts LW

1. Langford Area (8-0) (16) 84 1

2. Bridgewater-Emery (7-0) (1) 69 2

3. Corsica-Stickney (6-1) 51 3

4. Warner (5-1) 34 4

5. Scotland (6-0) 15 5

Others

Wolsey-Wessington (5-0) 3 Girls Basketball Class AA Record 1st Pts LW

1. Aberdeen Central (6-1) (14) 82 2

2. Harrisburg (5-1) (1) 63 4

3. Washington (5-2) (2) 46 1

4. Brandon Valley (6-2) 28 3

5. RC Stevens (3-1) 14 NR

Others

RC Central (4-1) 10 Sioux Falls Lincoln (3-4) 9 Pierre (3-1) 2 Sioux Falls Roosevelt (4-4) 1 Class A Record 1st Pts LW

1. St. Thomas More (7-0) (17) 85 1

2. Hamlin (5-0) 65 2

3. Little Wound (10-0) 46 3

4. Lennox (7-0) 40 4

5. MC/Montrose (4-1) 14 5

Others

Belle Fourche (8-0) 3 Dakota Valley (4-2) 1 Class B Record 1st Pts LW

1. Ethan (7-0) (15) 83 1

2. SC/Woonsocket (6-0) (2) 67 2

3. Sully Buttes (7-1) 54 3

4. Castlewood (4-1) 19 5

5. Warner (6-1) 13 4

Others

DeSmet (8-1) 7 Tripp/Delmont/Armour (7-0) 7 Freeman (6-0) 2 Hanson (8-1) 2 Wall (6-1) 1

