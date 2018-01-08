High School Basketball Rankings

MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media basketball poll for the week of Jan. 8 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are indicated in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (15) 7-1 107 1

2. Harrisburg (8) 6-0 103 2

3. Rapid City Central (1) 9-0 77 5

4. Rapid City Stevens 7-1 38 RV

5. Sioux Falls O’Gorman 5-3 33 3

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Washington 1, Brandon Valley 1.

Class A

1. Madison (22) 7-0 114 2

2. Sioux Falls Christian (2) 6-0 95 3

3. Sioux Valley 9-1 58 5

4. Tea Area 4-2 47 1

5. Aberdeen Roncalli 6-0 13 RV

Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 12, Hamlin 12, Dakota Valley 4, Sisseton 2, Red Cloud 2, Crow Creek 1.

Class B

1. Clark/Willow Lake (12) 6-0 106 2

2. Bridgewater-Emery (10) 6-2 94 1

3. Sully Buttes 5-1 59 3

4. Warner 6-0 31 RV

5. White River (2) 7-0 28 RV

Receiving votes: Langford Area 16, Canistota 13, Irene-Wakonda 10, Colome 3.

Girls

Class AA

1. Rapid City Stevens (18) 8-0 107 3

2. Aberdeen Central (3) 7-1 90 1

3. Harrisburg (3) 6-1 70 2

4. Brandon Valley 5-1 65 4

5. Sioux Falls Lincoln 6-2 27 5

Receiving votes: Brookings 1.

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (23) 8-0 119 1

2. Vermillion 7-0 81 2

3. Lennox 8-1 67 3

4. Dell Rapids 7-1 37 4

5. Belle Fourche (1) 8-0 24 RV

Receiving votes: West Central 10, Crow Creek 9, McCook Central/Montrose 8, Hamlin 3, Dakota Valley 2.

Class B

1. Sully Buttes (22) 6-0 115 1

2. De Smet 7-1 67 3

3. Castlewood (1) 6-0 63 5

4. Warner 6-2 25 2

5. Irene-Wakonda 8-1 21 NR

Receiving votes: Faith 20, Waubay-Summit (1) 15, Hanson 13, Avon 10, Faulkton 6, Menno 3, Ethan 2.

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.