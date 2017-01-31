High School Baseball Pre Season Poll

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre Spring High School Baseball team is ranked 5th in the South Dakota Baseball News Pre Season High School baseball rankings released yesterday. Sioux Falls Roosevelt has the number 1 spot in the pre season poll followed by Brandon Valley. Brookings is third and Mitchell is fourth ahead of Pierre. Sioux Falls Lincoln is rated 6th in the pre season ratings. The Pierre Spring High School baseball team will be in it’s 5th year of existence this year and will begin their season in early April.

