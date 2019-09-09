High School Athletic Fan Behavior Pointed Out by SDHSAA

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota High School Activities Association Executive Director Dan Swartos says that fan conduct at high school sporting events is becoming difficult at best. Inappropriate adult behavior at high school athletic events across the United States has reached epidemic proportions, and Swartos says that South Dakota is not immune. When more than 2,000 high school athletic directors were asked in a recent national survey what they like least about their job, 62.3% said it was “dealing with aggressive parents and adult fans.” Below is a OP-ED from the SDHSAA and the NHFS. Click on the link below to read.

