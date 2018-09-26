High Risk State Prison Inmate to be Released Friday

Corrections Secretary Denny Kaemingk is providing notification to law enforcement and the public about the pending release of a state prison inmate.

Inmate Moses Waggoner, age 24, is currently serving a 3-year sentence for aggravated assault from Yankton County.

Waggoner is Native American, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Pursuant to Waggoner’s judgment of conviction, his sentence expires on Sept. 30, 2018. Because he will have completed his full sentence, Waggoner must be released from prison. He will not be under supervision, such as parole. DOC does not have jurisdiction to supervise an offender who has completed their entire sentence inside the prison.

“Based on his criminal history, institutional disciplinary record and institutional assessments that indicate a high risk for committing future acts of violence, I am alerting law enforcement and the public of this offender’s pending release from prison,” said Kaemingk.

Waggoner has indicated he plans to live in Yankton upon his release.

This specific notification is in addition to the letters currently sent to law enforcement and notices provided to the Division of Criminal Investigation each month.

Since 2011, the Department of Corrections has issued a total of nine public notices of pending high risk inmate releases and one public notice of a high-profile inmate release.

By policy, inmates with a scheduled date of release that falls on a weekend will be released on the preceding Friday. Waggoner will be released Sept. 28.