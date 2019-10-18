High Oahe Dam releases impacting some areas of Fort Pierre

Because of high amounts of snow and rain this spring and summer, releases remain much above normal at dams along the Upper Missouri River System.

The outflow rate from the Oahe Dam at Pierre/Fort Pierre is expected to average 62-thousand cubic feet per second into early next month.

Fort Pierre mayor Gloria Hanson says water coming out at that rate affects some areas of town.

The US Army Corps of Engineers anticipates release rates at all of the dams along the Missouri River’s upper basin to remain high through at least next month in order to move water out of the flood storage areas before spring.

Find more information at https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/Forecast/.