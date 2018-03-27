Henry B. Sherman 1926 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Henry B. Sherman, 92, passed away March 21, 2018, peacefully at home in Pierre, SD. He was born March 1, 1926, in Peru, Nebraska, to Tom and Elizabeth Sherman.

He joined the U.S. Navy in 1943, worried that the war would end before he could participate. He took part in the invasions of Iwo Jima and Okinawa in 1945. He also served in the Korean War.

He married Doris L. Sherman, of Fall River, Massachusetts, on April 17, 1952, whom he met while awaiting discharge from the Navy at the Fall River Naval Station. They made their home back in Peru, where Henry worked for the Corps of Engineers as a”River Rat” working the barges and dredges on the Missouri River. While in Nebraska, they had four sons; Mike, Ken, Gary and Bill.

In 1965, the family moved to Chamberlain, SD, where Henry got a job at the recently completed Big Bend Dam. In 1966, a daughter, Brenda, joined the family. In 1970, Henry transferred to Pierre, SD, to work at the Oahe Dam, where he finished his career with the Corps and lived out his life. He loved the outdoors; hunting and fishing, and had a life long connection to the Missouri River. He was a good man, a loving husband, a great father and grandfather, and will be missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by Doris in 2008, his parents, and his nine brothers and sisters. He is survived by his children; Mike (Pam Severson), of Chamberlain,SD; Ken of Rapid City, SD; Gary (Dana Ayers), of Rapid City, SD; Bill (Anne Garry), of Dallas, Georgia; Brenda (Kevin Bruzelius), of Pierre, SD with whom he lived the final years of his life; ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A family memorial will be held later this spring at Henry and Doris’s grave site in Peru, NE. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com