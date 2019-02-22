Help your local fire department, keep snow cleared away from fire hydrants

As more and more snow falls in central South Dakota, the space to move it out of the way gets smaller and smaller.

And, with snow in the forecast, Pierre Volunteer Fire Department chief Ian Paul says fire hydrants should be kept clear of snow and remain visible.

He says all fire departments rely on the hydrants to supply water while fighting fires and use line-of-sight to locate them when arriving on scene.

Paul recommends leaving three feet of clearance around fire hydrants, when possible.