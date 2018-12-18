Helen Roddewig 1931 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Helen Mae (Marshall) Roddewig, age 87, died Monday, December 17, 2018. Visitation: 5: 30 – 6:30pm Friday December 21, 2018 at Feigum Funeral Home, concluding with a Prayer Service at 6:30pm. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00am Saturday, December 22, 2018 at the Onida Methodist Church in Onida with Pastor Jeff Adel officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blunt.

Helen was born November 16, 1931 to Margaret (July) and Joseph A. Marshall in Pierre, SD. She was the sixth of eight Marshall children. She attended Felicia school and graduated from Blunt High School in 1949. She received her nursing degree from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Mitchell, SD in 1952. Helen worked in hospitals and clinics in Miller, Pierre, and Onida. She especially loved her work as an operating room nurse. Later in life she was employed at Dakota State Bank in Blunt, SD. Helen married Charles ‘John’ Roddewig December 12, 1954. They made their home on the farm in rural Sully County, where they lived until moving to Onida in 2003. Helen was currently a resident of Kelly’s Retirement home in Pierre.

Helen was active as a Sully County 4-H leader, enjoyed participating in the Pierre Bowling League, and an active member of the Onida United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women at the local, district, and conference levels. She was a 62-year member of the Blunt American Legion Auxiliary. Helen enjoyed reading and was instrumental in establishing the Sully County Library. She found great joy in quilting and sewing for her family and friends and was a member of the Homestead Quilt Guild. She hosted her four grandchildren in a myriad of ways and found joy in their presence.

Helen is survived by three children: Sue (Milt) Burgeson, and Curt (Jan Johnson) Roddewig of Onida, and, Paula (Robert) Ruedebusch of Sioux Falls; four grandchildren: Grant (Monica) Burgeson of Aberdeen, Katie Ruedebusch of Denver, Megan (Dan) Martinez of Orlando, and John Ruedebusch of Phoenix; one brother: Joe (Shirley) Marshall of Blunt, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband Charles ‘John’ Roddewig, her parents, two sisters and four brothers.

A memorial has been established in her name. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.