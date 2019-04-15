Helen Paxton 1936 – 2019

ONIDA, SD – Helen L. Paxton, 82, of Onida, passed away April 11, 2019. Visitation will be held 10:00-11:00am, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Onida First United Methodist Church with Funeral Services beginning at 11:00am. Interment will follow at the Onida Cemetery.

Helen Lorraine Tennant was born November 6, 1936 to Donald and Mildred Tennant at home in Rich Valley Township, Sully County, South Dakota. She lived on the family farm until she married Muryl Paxton on July 2, 1954. To this union six children were born: David (deceased), Dan (Diane) of Gillette, WY, Lynn (Leland) Henderson of Clute, Texas, Doug (Kim) of Pierre, SD, Kevin (Robbin) of Onida, SD, Muryl (Dannielle) of Benson, Arizona.

She loved playing cards even as a child – Pinochle was her favorite! She attended sixth grade at Vetter School, seventh & eighth grades at Rich Valley and graduated from Onida High School in 1954.

They moved to Minnesota in 1960 and returned to South Dakota in 1962. She was a stay at home mom until they moved into Onida in 1971. There she ran the Bakery Café until she sold it in October 1979. Helen then leased and operated the Fireside for two years. Retiring from the food industry, she then did daycare for numerous years.

Muryl passed away in 2008 and in 2015 Helen moved to Minnesota where she stayed with her friend LeRoy Jones. She stayed there until LeRoy passed away in January 2019. Helen then returned to Onida and stayed with her sister Darlene until she was hospitalized. She was doing therapy at Avera-Maryhouse TCU at the time of her passing.

Helen is survived by sons Dan, Doug, Kevin & Muryl; daughter Lynn; sisters: Dorothy Thompson of Sioux Falls, Darlene (Cliff) Carter of Onida and Edna Brunmeier of Onida; brother Leon (Bev) Tennant of Gettysburg; seventeen grand children and twenty six great grand children. She was preceded in death by her husband Muryl; son David Paxton; grand daughter Crystal Paxton; brothers-in-law: Mike Brunmeier and Charles Paxton; sister-in-law Donna Rae Weidendorf and friend LeRoy Jones.

