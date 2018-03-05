Helen Libner 1920 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Helen Libner, 97, of Pierre, formerly of Presho, died Friday, March 2, 2018, at Avera Maryhouse.

Visitation will be 5-7pm, Thursday, March 8 at Isburg Funeral Chapel with a Prayer Service at 7:00.

Services will be 10:00am, Friday, March 9 at Faith Lutheran Church with burial at Presho City Cemetery

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel.

Ivy Helen was born August 2, 1920 in Canton, SD to Robert and Polly (Strand) Trowbridge. She grew up in Canton graduating from Canton High School. She went on to obtain her teaching certificate.

She moved to Presho for a teaching position and met Floyd Libner and they were untied in

marriage on August 12, 1943 in Ainsburg, NE. Helen taught elementary school in Presho for many years

before moving to Pierre in 1993.

Helen was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Presho and Faith Lutheran Church in Pierre

where she was very active. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, and knitting and crocheting, making afghans for all her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed attending all the families sporting events.

She is survived by two sons: Larry Libner of West Fargo, ND and Merle (Bonnie) Libner of Ft. Pierre; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; son Kenny; parents; brothers: Roger and Sid Trowbridge and sister Ruth Ann Agee.

Condolences may be directed in care of Merle Libner at PO Box 315, Ft. Pierre, SD 57532