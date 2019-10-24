Heiss and Rowe Earn Avera Riggs High Athletes of the Week Honors

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) named their Avera Riggs High School Athletes of the Week on Thursday. Emry Heiss of the Governor volleyball team and Josh Rowe of the Governor football teams earned the honor for their performance in games played last week. Her head coach Kacy Kienholz says that Heiss had a great night at the net against Sioux Falls Washington leading the team with 8 kills and only 1 hitting error. She had 3 solo blocks and an assisted block. Emry made a quick turn around after the loss against Watertown on Tuesday and the struggle at the net to Thursday night’s performance. Rowe has been a great team player this football season and has done a great job being our utility man, doing a little bit of everything for the Govs. From playing Wide Receiver to QB on offense, and everywhere in the secondary on defense, his flexibility and Football IQ have allowed him to do a lot of things for our team according to his head coach Steve Steele. Last week, Josh ran for 170 yards and a Touchdown while throwing for another score in the second half against Mitchell.

(Emry Heiss) (Josh Rowe)

Courtesy Photos