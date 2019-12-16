Hegg Brothers Holiday Jam

Larry Lyngstad gave details of the 2019 Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7pm at the Riggs High School Theater in Pierre.

Tickets can be purchased from Rotary Club members, Prairie Pages Booksellers and the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area. Ticket prices are $20 for adults, $15 for AARP members and $10 for students.

There will be a special Early Bird drawing during the Hegg Brothers concert for the 2020 Mega Raffle! The winner of this drawing will take home the “All Dressed Up” prize. This prize consists of a Jewelry donation by local artist Lorie Luers.