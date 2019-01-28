Healthcare provider reimbursement rate far behind actual cost of care

In her FY 2020 budget proposal last week (Wed.), South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem included over $10-million in a combination of one-time and ongoing funds for healthcare providers.

Currently, Medicaid pays for the care of over half of the patients in many nursing care facilities. But, District 24 senator Jeff Monroe who owns a chiropractic clinic in Pierre– says the Medicaid reimbursement rate is far behind the actual cost of care.

Representative Tim Rounds says another major concern for nursing care facilities is they can’t find staff because it’s hard work, but low pay.

The legislators spoke during a Legislative Coffee event Saturday in Pierre.