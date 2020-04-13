Health officials put Hughes County in COVID-19 “substantial community transmission” category

Today’s (April 13) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows the first positive case of COVID-19 has been found in a Hyde County resident and a second case has been found in a Walworth County resident.

Hughes County information shows five positive cases, with three of those being recovered. One case is reported in each of Corson, Sully and Brule counties.

Today’s update also shows Hughes County is considered to have substantial community spread (defined as five or more cases of community-acquired, not travel related, COVID-19 in a single area) and Walworth County has minimal/moderate community transmission (a single case of community-acquired, not travel related, COVID-19 in an area).

Two cases have been reported in Lyman County, with both of those having recovered. The one case reported in Faulk County has recovered.

To date in South Dakota there have been: