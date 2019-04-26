Health certificate alternative available for horses

Equine enthusiasts traveling interstate with their horses will now have an alternative to meeting the requirement for a certificate of veterinary inspection (CVI or health certificate), which is valid for up to 30 days. The Extended Equine Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (EECVI), is valid for up to 6 months, allowing horse owners to move their horse between participating states for show, rodeo, trail riding, and other short-term events. The EECVI is not valid for other interstate movement, such as sale, change of ownership, or breeding.

Horse owners can acquire an EECVI from their participating veterinarian, who will complete an examination of the horse and discuss biosecurity, sanitation and equine health. The horse must also have a current negative Coggins test (for Equine Infectious Anemia) as well as an official identification which may include a USDA approved microchip, digital photographs, or a lifetime brand inspection card from the SD Brand Board.

Prior to interstate movement, the owner of the horse will log into an online portal and report travel itineraries for horses traveling on an EECVI. Upon reporting travel, the portal may notify the owner of any additional requirements, disease concerns, or precautions listed by the state of destination. A permit is automatically generated and the state animal health offices in the states of origin and destination are notified of the movement and current EECVI. EECVIs may be terminated at any time by the issuing veterinarian or the state animal health official.