Hayes resident claims $390,000 Lucky for Life prize

A woman from Hayes has become the South Dakota Lottery’s fifth Lucky for Life second prize winner since the game’s launch in 2017.

Fe (fee) Miller’s winning ticket in the April 17 drawing provided her with the choice of $25,000 a year for life or the cash option of $390,000. Miller chose the cash option, noting the immediate financial security the prize brings.

Miller will use some money to help her kids in the Philippines and put some toward paying off bills. She bought her Lucky for Life tickets at Lynn’s Dakotamart in Fort Pierre.

Miller says she always checks her numbers on the computer at 10:15. When she realized the numbers were were a winner, she woke up her husband to tell him they’d won $25,000 for life. Miller says she kept waking up that night because she was so excited.

Lynn’s Dakotamart in Fort Pierre also sold a Lucky for Life second prize winner in late 2017.

Lucky For Life is offered in 25 states, plus the District of Columbia. Drawings are held every Monday and Thursday.

For more information on Lucky for Life, visit https://lottery.sd.gov/games/lottogames/luckyforlife/.