Hattie Clark 1924 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Hattie Clark, 94, of Pierre, died Monday, February 11 at Pierre Care and Rehab. Services will be 1:00pm, Tuesday, February 19 at Isburg Funeral Chapel with burial at Riverside Cemetery

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isb urgfuneralchapels.com

Hattie Harsha was born March 6, 1924 to Myrle and Fern Harsha in Ft. Pierre, SD. She grew up on Robb’s Flat north west of Hayes and attended Robb’s Flat School.

Hattie was united in marriage to Dean R. Clark on March 7, 1950 in Pierre, SD. They lived on the Harsha farm until 2000 then retired and moved to Pierre. She lived 76 years on Robbs Flat; told about the prosperous years and the lean years but all with fond memories.

Hattie enjoyed time with family and friends. She spent time doing embroidery and puzzles of all kinds. Her passion was baseball. She played many games in her youth with friends and neighbors. Hattie played on the Kirley baseball team for many years. The last game she participated in was with the Old Timers Team at the age of 75.

Thankful for having shared her life are her twin sister Hazel (Harsha) Rathbun of Pierre; niece Donna (Donald) Gallimore of Pierre; great-nieces and nephews: Jada (Tim) Olmstead of Sioux Falls, Kerry Newton (Clif) of Black Hawk, Ryan (Andrea) Jager of Black Hawk, Roy Jager of Sioux Falls, Randy Jager of Rapid City, Jatone Jager of Pierre, Skyler Gallimore of Pierre, Kayla (Dustin) Witt of Pierre, Rhett (Renae) Jager of Box Elder, and Rylee Jager of Pierre

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2004; brother Francis in 1987 and niece Joyce Jager in 2007