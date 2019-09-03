Hartley Lee Howard 1982 – 2019

WINNER, SD – Hartley Lee Howard, 37, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Brookings, SD.

Memorial Services will be at 10:00am on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Pierre, SD, inurnment will follow at Bad Nation Cemetery. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Hartley was born on April 28, 1982 in Winner, SD. He attended school in Winner and became a certified welder. He enjoyed playing guitar and making rap music; he even made a gospel CD. He also enjoyed reading and traditional dancing.

Hartley is survived by his father Burton Wilbur King SR, children: Amber, Harmony, Lea and Chloe. He is also survived by his siblings: Jason Blacksmith, Richard Blacksmith, Louis Norse, Marty Eagle Hawk, Burton King Jr, Heather King, Jessica Norse, Julie King, Waynette King, Jonnie Eagle Hawk, Angel Lynn King, Cara Fischer and Mae Lisa Goldammer.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Melody Mae and his grandmother Joyce Fern King.