Harrison Avenue Will Open to Local Traffic Only at 5pm Tonight

Harrison Avenue between North Tyler Avenue and Sunset Drive in Pierre will open to local traffic only at 5pm tonight (Wed.).
Weather permitting, the new asphalt on Harrison Avenue, between North Tyler Avenue and Sunset Drive, will be sand sealed tomorrow (Thurs.). The process is expected to begin shortly after 8am and be complete by 5pm. During the sealing process, that stretch of Harrison Avenue will be open to local traffic only.
