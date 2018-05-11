Harrison Avenue Closed to Through Traffic

Drivers in Pierre are reminded that Harrison Avenue between Taylor Avenue and Summit Avenue is closed. To avoid traffic congestion, southbound motorists are being asked to use Garfield Avenue, then to Wells Avenue and avoid Taylor Avenue.
Access will be maintained for those living along Harrison Avenue. Harrison Avenue between Taylor Avenue and Summit Avenue is expected to remain closed through the end of May.
