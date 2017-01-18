  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Harrisburg’s Slaughter Top State High School Volleyball Player

Harrisburg’s Slaughter Top State High School Volleyball Player

Volleyball and Net
January 18, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

CHICAGO — Harrisburg senior Sami Slaughter has been named the Gatorade South Dakota Volleyball Player of the Year. She is the first from Harrisburg to receive this honor.  The 6-foot-1 senior middle hitter led the Tigers to a 24-2 record and the Class AA state championship this past season. Slaughter tallied 458 kills, 327 digs, 85 blocks and 65 service aces, while posting a kill percentage of .420. A MaxPreps Third Team All-American, Slaughter is a three-time First Team All-State selection. She concluded her prep volleyball career with 1,205 kills, 581 digs and 307 blocks.  Slaughter has maintained a 4.0 GPA in the classroom. She has signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball on scholarship at the University of Nebraska this fall.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia