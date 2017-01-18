Harrisburg’s Slaughter Top State High School Volleyball Player

CHICAGO — Harrisburg senior Sami Slaughter has been named the Gatorade South Dakota Volleyball Player of the Year. She is the first from Harrisburg to receive this honor. The 6-foot-1 senior middle hitter led the Tigers to a 24-2 record and the Class AA state championship this past season. Slaughter tallied 458 kills, 327 digs, 85 blocks and 65 service aces, while posting a kill percentage of .420. A MaxPreps Third Team All-American, Slaughter is a three-time First Team All-State selection. She concluded her prep volleyball career with 1,205 kills, 581 digs and 307 blocks. Slaughter has maintained a 4.0 GPA in the classroom. She has signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball on scholarship at the University of Nebraska this fall.