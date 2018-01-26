Harrisburg Pulls Away from Lady Govs

HARRISBURG, S.D. – Harriburg built a 36-9 halftime lead over the Pierre Lady Governors and went on to post a 65-38nvictory

Friday in Harrisburg. Harrisburg led the entire way as they improve to 9-3 on the season. The Tigers were led by Sydney Halling who had 13 points and 5 assists. Jeniah Ugofsky had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Autumn Steffen had 12 points for the Tigers while Kiki Berndt added 11 points. Makc Rath and Emily Mikkleson each had 10 points.for the Lady Govs who fell to 3 and 10 on the season. Pierre plays at Mitchell on Tuesday.