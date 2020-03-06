Harmsma Named Avera Riggs High School Athlete of the Week

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named Pierre Governor wrestler Wesley Harmsma as it’s Avera Riggs High School Athlete of the Week. The following nomination was submitted by Governor Wrestling Head Coach Shawn Lewis. “When people ask me my thoughts on State Duals, this story of Wesley is forever going to be a part of my answer. Wesley has been in the unfortunate position of being on Junior Varsity his Senior year. Despite that fact, he never once quit and worked just as hard as everyone else. Because of his hard work we were able to enter Wesley into a few Varsity tournaments this year as an alternate. Seeing him beat multiple State Qualifiers throughout the year was very assuring that he made the right choice to stick it out and finish like a true champion. The icing on the cake for Wesley was the chance to wrestle in the State Dual Tournament for his team versus Dell Rapids. Not only was he able get a win in our dual but he earned a pin. Seeing him accomplish this, getting that win, getting that pin, ending his High School career on that note, and hearing him scream in excitement afterwards knowing that he had work all of these years for that moment was priceless! That moment will forever be his to cherish and would not have been possible without the tireless work of many getting State Duals back into existence.”