Harley Stanley 1938 – 2019

CRESBARD, SD – Harley Stanley, 81, of Cresbard, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Luce Funeral Home, Faulkton with Rev. Jeff Adel officiating. Burial of his cremains will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Northville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Harland Elmer Stanley was born February 2, 1938 in Aberdeen, SD to Harland and Emma (Jones) Stanley. He attended school in the Chelsea and Cresbard areas, graduating from Cresbard High School in 1956. He enlisted in the United States Army, serving his country from 1961 until 1963.

Harley married Margaret “Peggy” McBride on December 28, 1963 in Williston, ND. They made their home in Cresbard where they raised their two children. Harley spent the next 56 years operating as an independent insurance agent.

He was a member of the Cresbard American Legion. In his free time, one could find him tinkering in his garage, polishing up his vehicles or taking a drive around the country. He also loved visiting and spending time with friends.

Harley’s life will be cherished by his son: Mike (Dee) Stanley, Onida; son-in-law, Willy Klingenberg, George, IA; three grandchildren: Meghann of Sioux Falls, Alex of Luverne, MN, and Bryan, of Moorhead, MN; brother and sisters-in-law: Ray (Kathy) McBride of Mukwonago, WI, and Julie McBride of Bismarck, ND.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret; daughter, Kay Klingenberg; brother, Larry Stanley, and his mother and father in law, Andrew and Beryl McBride.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Harland's arrangements.