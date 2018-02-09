Hardwick Not Seeking Reelection to Hughes County Commission

Hughes County commissioner Jim Hardwick has announced he will not seek a fifth term on the commission.
Hardwick says he believes it’s important to maintain the experience and wisdom of an experienced majority while ushering in others who are willing to serve. He feels privileged to have served with many outstanding individuals who share a common goal of making Hughes County a great place to live.
