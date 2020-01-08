Harding running for second term as mayor of Pierre

Pierre mayor Steve Harding will run for re-election in June.

Harding says major projects such as the new water treatment facility, new outdoor pool construction street improvements and modernization of the wastewater treatment facility all started during his first term. He says he’s like to see those projects finished.

Harding says he’s proud to have led the way to improve the Boys and Girls Club and the outdoor pool and relocating city hall– all without raising taxes or fees.

Harding is a Pierre native. He was elected mayor in 2017 after serving nine years as a city commissioner.

Pierre’s mayor is a part-time position. Day-to-day operations are coordinated by city administrator Kristi Honeywell.