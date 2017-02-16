Hanson Working His Way Back to Playing Time

NEWARK, N.J. – Former Two time South Dakota High School Basketball Player of the Year Zach Hanson is working is way back into the Creighton lineup and rotation after missing the middle part of the year with an injury. Hanson played in his 5th game back Wednesday night in the 20th ranked Blue Jays 87-81 upset loss at Seton Hall. Hanson saw 6 minutes of playing time. Hanson did not score in the game and he did pull down 2 rebounds.