Hanson Girls Basketball Classic Pairings Released

MITCHELL, S.D. – Matchups between the top-two ranked girls basketball teams in both Class A and Class B highlight the 36th annual Hanson Classic schedule Jan. 12 at the Corn Palace. In the final two games of a nine-game slate, No. 1-ranked St. Thomas More will face No. 2 Lennox at 7:30 p.m., in a rematch of the 2017 Class A state championship game. At 9 p.m., No. 1 Ethan will battle No. 2 Warner in a battle of perennial powers in Class B to cap the day’s action. Sully Buttes will play Hanson at 10:30 am in the second game of the day.

Records through Jan. 4 games

9 a.m.: Avon (3-3) vs Waubay/Summit (4-2)

10:30 a.m.: Hanson (3-3) vs. Sully Buttes (4-2)

Noon: Tripp-Delmont/Armour (4-1) vs. Irene-Wakonda (5-3)

1:30 p.m.: Freeman (4-2) vs. Faulkton Area (4-2)

3 p.m.: Flandreau (4-2) vs. Crofton (Neb.) (10-2)

4:30 p.m.: Dell Rapids (3-3) vs. Pine Ridge (7-1)

6 p.m.: De Smet (7-0) vs. Corsica-Stickney (5-0)

7:30 p.m.: St. Thomas More (5-1) vs. Lennox (7-1)

9 p.m.: Ethan (5-0) vs. Warner (5-1)