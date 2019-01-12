Hanson Classic Boys Basketball Pairings Released

MITCHELL, S.D. -The 37th annual Hanson Classic for boys basketball will be played next Saturday January 19th at the Mitchell Corn Palace. 9 games will be played over the course of the day with the feature game pitting top ranked Bridgewter-Emery against third ranked White River at 7:30 pm and number 4 Timber Lake taking on number 2 Clark Willow Lake at 6 pm. Games begin at 9 am.

9:00 am Castlewood vs. Irene Wakonda

1030 am Leola-Frederick Area vs. Flandreau

12 Noon Parker vs. Rapid City Christian

1:30 pm Hanson vs. Colome

3:00 pm Sioux Valley vs. Aberdeen Roncalli

4:30 pm Aberdeen Christian vs. Viborg-Hurley

6:00 pm Timber Lake vs. Clark Willow Lake

7:30 pm Bridgewater-Emery vs. White River

9:00 pm St. Thomas More vs. Tea Area