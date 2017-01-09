Hansen Classic Pairings Released

MITCHELL, S.D.- – Sully Buttes will face Hansen Saturday at the Hanson Classic Girls basketball classic to be played at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. The game will be played at 5:30 pm. Andes Central plays Dakota Christian in the first game of the day at 10 am followed by Dell Rapids taking on Flandreau at 11:30 am. Avon and Freeman matchup at 1 pm before Warner takes on DeSmet at 2:30 pm. The 4 pm game has McCook Central-Montrose taking on Webster Area. Following Sully Buttes and Hansen is the the 7 pm game featuring Sanborn Central Woonsocket taking on Crofton, Nebraska and the final game of the day is the matchup of number 1′s as Class A’s St. Thomas More face Class B’s Ethan.