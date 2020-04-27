Hand, McPherson counties each report 1st positive COVID-19 case

This weekend’s (April 26) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows the first positive cases of COVID-19 showing up in Hand and McPherson counties in the central part of the state.

The Health Department also reported the death of another Minnehaha County resident making a total of 11 deaths in South Dakota related to COVID-19.

To date, in South Dakota there have been:

positive tests– 2212

negative tests– 14,062

recovered– 1257

currently hospitalized– 64

ever hospitalized– 135

deaths– 11

Find updated information at covid.sd.gov.