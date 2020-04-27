Monday, April 27, 2020
Hand, McPherson counties each report 1st positive COVID-19 case

Jody Heemstra

This weekend’s (April 26) information from the South Dakota Department of Health shows the first positive cases of COVID-19 showing up in Hand and McPherson counties in the central part of the state.

The Health Department also reported the death of another Minnehaha County resident making a total of 11 deaths in South Dakota related to COVID-19.

To date, in South Dakota there have been:

  • positive tests– 2212
  • negative tests– 14,062
  • recovered– 1257
  • currently hospitalized– 64
  • ever hospitalized– 135
  • deaths– 11

Find updated information at covid.sd.gov.