Hand County residents urged to be cautious on rural roads

Many county and township roads in Hand County have water either flow along or over them in low areas so emergency officials are warning residents to be cautious when traveling in rural areas.

Driver’s are encouraged to to avoid driving through flooded areas. Flooded roadways pose a serious danger because of unseen obstacles and erosion/ cuts. Also, avoid rural travel after dark and do not drive through flood waters.

Warm temperatures have increased snowmelt and many drainage routes are at full capacity. Increased runoff may lead to localized flooding so be prepared to to take action.