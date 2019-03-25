Hand County prepping for possible flooding; Sully & Lyman watching susceptible areas

Hand County residents filled sandbags over the weekend in preparation for expected flooding in the Miller area.

County Commission chairman JD Wangsness says they’re watching a few different watersheds.

Wangsness lives in the southwest part of Hand County.

With temperatures expected to be in the 60s the next two days, he expects to see water levels rise.

In Sully and Lyman counties, no major flooding has been reported yet, but emergency officials say warmer temperatures the next few days may cause flooding in some areas.