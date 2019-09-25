Hand and Wieczorek named Stanley County Homecoming royalty

The 2019 Stanley County High School Homecoming Royalty was selected at coronation festivities Tuesday, Sept. 24. Ella Hand was chosen as queen and Reid Wieczorek was selected as king. The two will preside over Buffalo Homecoming festivities this week (Sept. 23-27). The royal court includes Brooke Gloe, Shelby Kierstead, Karley Leafgreen, Dylan Gabriel, Tristin Newbold and Slater Tople. The second-grade crown bearers are Addisyn Norman and Jeffrey Knight.