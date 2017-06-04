Hammon Considered for MilwaukeeBucks GM Post

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks have contacted Rapid City native Becky Hammon about their vacant general manager position, according to a report from Arian Wojnarowski in the Vertical and reported in the Sioux Falls Argus Leader. Citing league sources, Wojnarowski listed the San Antonio Spurs assistant as one of the candidates to replace John Hammond, who left to join the Orlando Magic earlier this year. The 40 year old Hammon has been a behind-the-bench assistant coach under Gregg Popovich for three seasons. The former Rapid City Stevens standout was named South Dakota Miss Basketball as a junior, then took home South Dakota Player of the Year honors as a senior after she averaged 26 points, four rebounds and five steals per game. She went on to star at Colorado State and played with the New York Liberty and San Antonio Silver Stars in the WNBA. The Bucks, who have already been granted permission to speak with several other GM candidates, plan to begin formal interviews on Monday.